Snow streams out amidst the rising morning sun as Randy Sveningson clears the snow from his neighbor’s driveway on Tuesday morning. “I’ve got nothing better to do,” Sveningson said with a laugh of why he’s helping his neighbor.
Officially, no weather records fell Sunday or Monday in the Gillette area for snowfall. Unofficially, it sure felt like it.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, reported 5 inches of snow fell overnight Sunday and Monday in Gillette, an inch shy of the record snowfall of 6 inches recorded on the same day in 1997.
