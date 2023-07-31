The newest chapter in the saga of the Campbell County Public Library was written Friday afternoon, as the Campbell County Public Library board voted 4-1 in a special meeting to fire director Terri Lesley, one day after the board chair asked her to resign.

This library board needs to go!

The gardener

Long overdue. The Board finally took the necessary step, and showed the courage necessary. I'm sure the screaming lefties will come out of the closet, and harass them. Please stand tall Board. If the lefties want pornography, or they want it for their children, let them go to an ADULT book store and spend their own money, not that of taxpayers.

