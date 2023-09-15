More than 30 community service projects around Campbell County have been confirmed for the International Pathfinders Camporee when it’s here Aug. 5-11, 2024.
Pathfinders can reserve spots for three-hour sessions in the morning or afternoon. The first session is the afternoon of Aug. 6, a Tuesday, and the final one is the afternoon of Aug. 9, which is a Friday.
The projects range from beautification in city parks to food drives to painting a mural downtown. There also are several projects with senior citizens and veterans.
Jessica Seders, executive director of the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Camporee is looking to add more projects. Those who have an idea for a project can call the visitors center at 686-0040, and “we’ll connect them with the right people,” Seders said.
The list of confirmed community service projects include:
Assembling care packages: Items will be supplied for Pathfinders to assemble care packages for Wyoming active-duty military and retired veterans.
Building a giant foam slide: Pathfinders will help build a giant foam slide at Gillette College that will be used by Pathfinders for the rest of the week. This project will involve spreading the slide across a hill and carrying sandbags to secure the edges.
Building drop boxes for retired flags: The Veteran organizations would like to provide flag drop boxes for community use. Pathfinders will assemble and paint a dozen drop boxes for flag retirement.
Cemetery cleanup: The monuments and white vinyl veteran crosses at Mount Pisgah Cemetery accumulate hard water and mineral deposits from irrigation water. Pathfinders will be cleaning up the monuments and headstones, working in teams of two or three and making their way through different sections of the cemetery.
Cleanup around Dalbey Memorial Park: Pathfinders will pick up trash, weed and rake around the fishing lake at Dalbey Memorial Park and along the Donkey Creek Pathway to Gillette College.
Cleaning up planters around Westwood High School: Pathfinders will clean up the planters around Westwood High School by removing wood chips, installing landscape fabric and placing river rock on top.
Delivering care packages to Wyoming veterans: A van of Pathfinders will travel to the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming in Buffalo to deliver care packages to the residents.
Food drive: Pathfinders will go from house to house in selected neighborhoods to drop off information about a food drive for the Council of Community Services. Pathfinders will be taken to the food drop-off location to load donations, which will be taken to the council to be sorted and organized.
Landscape beautification at Gillette College: Pathfinders will pull weeds, pick up trash, build planters, stain the bridge and more.
Landscaping at Meadowlark Elementary: Pathfinders will install landscape fabric, plant shrubs, and lay down bark in planters at the elementary school. They also will pick up trash and pull out weeds around the school.
Creating a time capsule with senior citizens: Pathfinders will answer a few questions about what state or country they are from, share a few things that are the same or different when comparing Wyoming with their home state or country, and tell about the most important senior in the Pathfinder’s life. These will be put into a time capsule.
Cleaning up McManamen Park: Pathfinders will be picking up trash around the lake. At completion, the Campbell County Conservation District will provide snacks and conservation education at the pavilion.
Mulching around trees: Pathfinders will assist in beautification by mulching around trees at the Energy Capital Sports Complex and along the landscaped roadsides on South 4J Road.
Mural painting and sidewalk art in downtown Gillette: Pathfinders will paint on a 5-by-50 foot mural depicting events in the founding of Gillette. They also will be creating chalk art on the downtown sidewalks.
Painting the boxcar at the Rockpile Museum: Pathfinders will give the historic boxcar a fresh coat of paint.
Painting the concrete barriers at Dalbey Memorial Park: Pathfinders will paint the concrete barriers that separate the parking lot from Rotary Point playground at Dalbey Memorial Park.
Painting a logo on a new storage container at Wyoming Work Warehouse: Pathfinders will paint and prime a storage container, as well as paint a logo on the container.
Painting rocks with senior citizens: Pathfinders will spend time at the Campbell County Senior Center painting rocks with acrylic paints and talking to seniors. Participants can choose to take them home or place them around Gillette for others to find.
Planting seedlings along Donkey Creek: Pathfinders will plant seedlings along Donkey Creek for beautification and to help prevent erosion.
Playing bingo with senior citizens: Pathfinders will play bingo with the elderly at the Campbell County Senior Center.
Quilting hearts with senior citizens: Pathfinders will join with seniors to attach ribbons, beads, lace and buttons to fabric hearts. These hearts can be placed around the community of Gillette or in the youth’s hometown, to share a caring message of hope to those who find the hearts later.
Washing cars for Primrose Retirement Community: Pathfinders will wash and hand-dry cars of the residents and staff at Primrose Retirement Community. The community also can bring cars in for a free wash.
Helping Primrose with Senior Olympics: With the Summer Olympics taking place in 2024, Primrose Retirement Community of Gillette is hosting its own Senior Olympics. Pathfinders will have the opportunity to assist the residents in participating in this 3-day event.
Sorting donated clothing for From Me to You: Two or more strong Pathfinders are needed to bring bags and boxes of donated clothing from the shed into the “From Me to You Clothes Swap” building. Clothing will be sorted and put in assigned boxes by size and gender. The sorted clothing will be neatly put on hangers and transported on racks to be put out.
Sorting and packing food boxes: A truck with 24 pallets of food will be unloaded, sorted and boxed by Pathfinders in family-sized boxes, which will be given out at a drive-thru.
Staining the bridge at Dalbey Memorial Park: Pathfinders will stain the railings and the deck of the boardwalk bridge at Dalby Memorial Park.
Weeding Sunflower Park: Pathfinders will pull weeds around trees and in flower beds at Sunflower Park.
Sweeping and washing garage floors at Primrose Retirement Community: Twice a year, the staff at Primrose Retirement Community of Gillette clean and wash the resident garage floors. Pathfinders will be able to do this for the fall by sweeping them out and then pressure washing the floors.
Transferring playground sand to volleyball court at Dalbey: Pathfinders will dig out sand from the current playground in Dalbey Memorial Park, put it into wheelbarrows and take it to the volleyball court. Pathfinders will smooth out the new sand to freshen up the court. They will then replace the sand at the playground with an engineered wood fiber bark.
Serving at a veteran pancake brunch: Pathfinders will help set up an appreciation brunch, cook pancakes and serve food to veterans.
(3) comments
Although not looking forward to the crowds, I am grateful that these young people will support our Gillette Veteran community. Great example of civic responsibility and dedication to our American set of values. Great article, looking forward to many more as the event gets closer.
Bummer, patching the road from the rail overpass to Primrose didn't make the cut. Maybe they can fill the holes with that playground sand since the state can't be bothered.
I had no idea the Pathfinders were giving so much back to the community. Good to know..
