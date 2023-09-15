Camporee service

Pathfinders will be working with Gillette artists to create murals in the community when the International Pathfinder Camporee comes to Gillette in 2024.

 Courtesy Photo/International Pathfinder Camporee

More than 30 community service projects around Campbell County have been confirmed for the International Pathfinders Camporee when it’s here Aug. 5-11, 2024.

HEM

Although not looking forward to the crowds, I am grateful that these young people will support our Gillette Veteran community. Great example of civic responsibility and dedication to our American set of values. Great article, looking forward to many more as the event gets closer.

Current Resident
Current Resident

Bummer, patching the road from the rail overpass to Primrose didn't make the cut. Maybe they can fill the holes with that playground sand since the state can't be bothered.

Cat woman

I had no idea the Pathfinders were giving so much back to the community. Good to know..

