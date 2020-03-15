Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow are recommending Wyoming’s K-12 schools remain closed to students through at least April 3 as a measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
What that means for Campbell County School District students and families will be decided Monday, said trustee Chairwoman Anne Ochs and district Superintendent Alex Ayers.
Ayers said he’ll be part of a Monday telephone conference meeting with Balow and the other school superintendents, then will have an already-scheduled meeting with Campbell County Health and other local officials.
Ayers said he could made a decision then on the governor’s recommendation.
At least for the Campbell County School District, remaining closed through April 3, or potentially longer, if deemed necessary, would seem like an extension of the district’s spring break, which is this week.
“We’re fortunate with the timing of our spring break,” he said, adding that it will still be much work to be done. “There will be a lot of (details) to account for.”
Those include how to handle mandatory assessments and meet other state and federal benchmarks without students in classrooms. Also, how to implement widespread distance learning if it’s necessary to keep kids out of school buildings for an extended period.
While the number of Wyoming residents with COVID-19 remains low at three cases and the risk to the population overall considered low, the latest confirmed case of an older man at a Fremont County assisting living facility is cause for concern, Balow said in a press release announcing the recommendation.
“Evidence of community spread in Fremont County, two confirmed cases in Sheridan County, and pending tests from across the state have led to this,” Balow said. “Wyoming has over 90,000 square miles where schooling is an essential function in each community, (so) the decision is difficult.”
Social distancing, basic hygiene and heightened disinfection efforts continue to be the primary means to contain COVID-19 spread, Gordon said in the release. He strongly encourages everyone to continue these practices.
Although the extended closure of schools is his recommendation, the governor said local school districts will make the final call for themselves. He also called on people to help each other get through any difficulties it could place on families if schools are closed longer than originally scheduled for.
“This is Wyoming, where we are all neighbors,” Gordon said. “While social distancing should be a priority for all of us, it should not keep us from helping out our neighbors. I am thinking of our first responders and health care workers on the front lines who may be without child care. This is a time, if the risk is low, to help one another out.”
