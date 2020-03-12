The city of Gillette has plans in place to continue providing first-class service to its residents in the face of COVID-19, said Mayor Louise Carter-King in a prepared statement.
"We will continue to make sure that you can turn on your water, flush your toilet, turn on the lights and have your garbage picked up," she said. "Our dispatchers and police officers will continue to respond to all calls for assistance. Our streets and pathways will be plowed when it snows. We will sweep them whenever possible."
She encourages everyone to wash their hands, clean common surfaces, including cellphones and stay home if they're sick.
"If you think you may be infected, call your doctor or the hospital beforehand so that they can take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread to others already at the clinic," she said. "Testing is performed locally but the test is analyzed at the State lab. It takes between 48 hours and 72 hours for a result."
She stressed the importance of sharing information from credible sources.
"Please do not begin or pass along rumors about what someone may have heard happen somewhere," she said.
Carter-King also asked residents to "think about everyone in the community."
"It isn't necessary to hoard anything. There are plenty of supplies for everyone if everyone only buys what they need," she said. "Gillette and Campbell County residents have always come through for each other when the chips are down. Let's do it again."
