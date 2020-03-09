Two people were arrested on suspicion of possession and use of meth at the Arrowhead Motel on Saturday night.
Officers were told about suspects staying in multiple motel rooms and when they responded with arrest warrants, they stopped a Cadillac that was trying to leave the motel. A K-9 search showed there was marijuana inside the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.