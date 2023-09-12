One man pleaded guilty to an amended charge while his alleged accomplice has recently been bound over to District Court in a scheme in which they’re accused of conspiring to steal from an 87-year-old woman under the guise of investment in an oil well.
Shawn C. John, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft, amended down from exploitation of a vulnerable adult, at his August change of plea hearing. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of marijuana and meth possession, according to court documents.
Meanwhile a man he’s accused of conspiring with, Donald A. Cross, 74, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit exploitation of a vulnerable adult at his Aug. 29 arraignment in District Court.
In John’s case, District Judge Matthew Castano dismissed a count of attempted exploitation of a vulnerable adult, per plea negotiations, and modified John’s bond to $200,000 personal recognizance.
In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended four- to six-year sentence, five years of supervised probation and that John pay reasonable restitution.
He can argue for a lesser punishment at his sentencing hearing.
The fraud in question was first reported Jan. 6 at First Interstate Bank after bank employees reported suspicious activity surrounding an 87-year-old woman’s account.
They pulled the woman aside early in January when she entered the bank with a man, later identified as John, who asked her to write a check for $10,000, claiming he needed $5,000 for cleaning supplies and that she could keep the other $5,000, according to court documents.
A review of her account showed several suspicious checks written and cashed for $20,000, $30,000 and two checks of $40,000 each. A $140,000 check was written but couldn’t be deposited because the woman’s account funds were insufficient. The woman explained meeting two men, “Don,” later identified as John, and “Donnie,” later identified as Donnie Mitchell, who approached her outside of Don’s Supermarket offering to fix up her Toyota pickup truck, according to court documents.
That led to them visiting her several times to work on the truck, without an agreement of time or cost in place, and also stopping just to talk with her several times.
Around that time, John and another unidentified man, who went by Trey, asked the woman to invest in their oil well service, leading to the $140,000 check she wrote that bounced.
Police contacted John at Wyoming Horse Palace, a few days after the bank incident, and he said he knew the elderly woman and had done some work for her, according to court documents.
He was arrested on a Colorado warrant and searched, leading officers to find several vehicle titles and a Ford remote fob that when the panic button was hit, triggered a 2017 Ford parked outside.
Another man, Auston Coy, was in the truck and marijuana was in plain view. Officers searched it and found misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and meth. They also found a First Interstate Bank statement with the woman’s name on it along with two checks written to Cross, one for $60,000 and another for $20,000. They also found power of attorney paperwork that would transfer all of the woman’s assets to John.
He was initially arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable adult for having the woman write $130,000 in checks for a fake business venture and attempted exploitation for having two checks totaling $80,000 along with the fraudulent power of attorney documents, according to court documents.
Cross went to the police department with his attorney Jan. 17. He described John as a “broker” who brings people wanting to invest in oil wells to Cross, who then assigns ownership to them in exchange for cash. He said they deal in cash because John doesn’t have a bank account and that they’ve done these kinds of deals for at least 20 years, according to court documents.
In regard to the 87-year-old woman, he claimed several checks from the woman to Cross were cashed and the money was given to John. But he wasn’t sure what happened to the money from there.
He described a specific oil well in Sweetwater County which he said he sold a 5% interest in for the woman. Based on his $2.2 million valuation, he said her stake was worth about $200,000. He claimed he was out $120,000 because her check bounced.
The detective looked into the oil well in question and learned from a company that specializes in well studies and valuations that the well was worthless and facing imminent abandonment and reclamation work.
When looking into Cross’ bank account, the detective found suspiciously large deposits and transfers after the account began with a low balance and appeared relatively inactive. Tens of thousands of dollars flowed in and out of the account, which the detective suspected of being split among conspirators in the case, according to court documents.
Conspiracy to commit exploitation of a vulnerable adult carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.