Life as Gillette, and the rest of the country, knows it has changed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus, with social distancing and businesses being closed to the public. People should be prepared for things to stay like that for an extended period of time.
“This will most likely last months rather than weeks,” said Dr. Attila Barabas, chief medical officer of Campbell County Health, at a town hall meeting Sunday night. “I do expect this will sort of be the new norm, potentially for many weeks, if not for many months.”
Barabas was one of eight panelists at a virtual town hall hosted by New Life Gillette Church and moderated by the Rev. Mike Wilson.
Many people have compared the flu to COVID-19, Barabas said. While the two have similar symptoms, that’s where the similarities end.
He said that while the flu is a serious illness that kills between 10,000 and 60,000 people per year, hospitals are equipped to handle the flu. There are vaccines and treatments in place to combat the flu.
Because COVID-19 is so new, there aren’t any treatments or vaccines publicly available for it.
Flu’s mortality rate is 0.1%, Barabas added, while COVID-19’s mortality rate can range from 1% to as high as 15% in some areas. Additionally, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 is 20%, compared to 1% for the flu.
“It doesn’t take millions to overwhelm your (health care) systems, it only takes thousands,” he said.
All of the restrictions that have been put in place by the governor, CCH and other organizations are being done in an attempt to “flatten the curve,” Barabas said.
CCH has “an appropriate number of tests” available, but they will be limited to “high-risk” patients, he said.
“We should have the resources to manage all the patients we do see,” he said. “If we don’t manage to do that and we run out of resources, we’d have to look at outside hospitals to see if they have capacity.”
If those other hospitals don’t have room, then “that’s when things start to look like Italy and other countries that ran out of resources,” he added.
Dr. Nahida Khan, a doctor of geriatrics and internal medicine, said even though the elderly are most vulnerable to COVID-19, the virus does not discriminate and everyone should be cautious.
“Who’s going to take care of the people who are over 60?” she asked. “Just because we have coronavirus doesn’t mean other diseases are taking a vacation.”
Because the virus is so new, it’s not known whether someone who has recovered from COVID-19 can get reinfected.
“There is a report of potential reinfection of a different strain of coronavirus,” Barabas said. “But the thought is once you’ve gotten over it, you should be very safe.”
Campbell County Public Health has changed its services to keep its staff and clients healthy, said executive director Jane Glaser. Health screenings will only be conducted in the afternoon, as opposed to mornings and afternoons. And immunizations, which are typically done Wednesday mornings, will be available by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
She’s asking people to stop by the mobile clinic, which will be in the parking lot, to be screened before they come into Public Health.
Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon said restaurants have been doing a good job of adjusting, closing their dining rooms and going to takeout or delivery only. But they still need help to get through this time.
“We want the restaurants to stay in business,” he said. “We want them to come out of this crisis and be ready to go right back to work.”
He said he’s heard of people who are making an effort to order from local restaurants more often now, including one person who is going to only order carry-out until this is over.
As far as the local grocery stores go, Reardon said they’re doing the best they can to stock up. Walmart is getting six to seven semi loads per day, he said, but items are “flying off the shelves as quick as they’re putting it on.”
Reardon also plugged the Council of Community Services, which is struggling to keep its Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry stocked.
“When this whole crisis is over, I hope people that are stocking up, take all of that excess and donate it,” he said. “They really do need that down there.”
