Campbell County Health has eased up its visitor restrictions again in light of a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases in the community and to promote patient well-being.
For inpatients, outpatients and in the surgery and emergency departments, the following applies as of Thursday:
- A patient can have up to two visitors or support persons at a time.
- If those visitors or support persons leave the building, they must be screened upon return.
- Personal protective equipment, hand-washing and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.
- Visitors younger than 16 are not allowed.
COVID-19 patients can only receive visitors in end-of-life situations. Some departments are more restricted because of waiting room size or therapeutic purposes. CCH said visitors can call ahead to check on possible restrictions.
Visiting restrictions at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center have not changed with the latest overall visitation adjustments.
Residents of the Legacy will continue to be restricted to virtual and window visits for the time being.
Also, the vaccine rollout that has gained steam throughout Wyoming lately may have hit a bump in the road.
The Wyoming Department of Health said in a press release that weather issues in other parts of the country are expected to delay vaccine shipments to Wyoming.
The full extent of the delays is unknown, but the state is not expecting to receive its shipments of Moderna this week, which were supposed to include 5,700 first doses of the vaccine and another 3,700 second doses, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The shipments to Walmart through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will also be affected.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 3,975
- First vaccine doses administered: 3,383 (85.11%; as of Feb. 18)
- Second vaccine doses received: 2,275
- Second vaccine doses administered: 875 (38.46%; as of Feb. 18)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 473
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,170
- Number of active cases: 15
- Recoveries: 4,569
- Recoveries in past seven days: 14
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 33
- Number of probables: 8,060
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 316
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 45,471
- Number of active cases: 720
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 662
- Hospitalizations today: 31
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,873 (1,243)
Natrona:5,745 (1,901)
Campbell: 4,170 (473)
Fremont: 4,021 (733)
Albany: 3,499 (372)
Sweetwater: 3,478 (140)
Sheridan: 2,370 (617)
Weston: 527 (91)
Johnson: 400 (215)
Crook: 384 (33)
