Main street buisnesses
Buy Now

Downtown Gillette on a foggy Thursday morning in March 2020.

 News Record File Photo

Gillette Main Street is selling banners this year in honor of the National High School Finals Rodeo’s 75th anniversary.

Please send your business news to News Record Writer Jonathan Gallardo at jgallardo@gillettenewsrecord.net or call 682-9306, ext. 207.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.