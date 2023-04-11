Gillette Main Street is selling banners this year in honor of the National High School Finals Rodeo’s 75th anniversary.
The NHSFR will be in town from July 16-22.
This year, Gillette Main Street is selling 102 banners, which is 39 more than 2022, when there were 63. There are three styles of banners to choose from, each one with a different color and rodeo photo.
People can put their family name, business name, ranch name or pretty much anything else they want, said Jessica Seders, executive director of Gillette Main Street. The color and the style of the banner will be chosen at random.
Banners cost $300, but for gold level Friends of Gillette Main Street members, the cost is $150. Orders must be placed by June 16. Seders said more than a dozen banners have already been ordered.
The Gillette Main Street design committee will decide the locations of the banners. They’ll be put up by the Fourth of July, and they will stay up through June 2024. After that, people will get to keep their personalized banners.
For more information, call Seders at 307-689-8369 or email her at gillettemainstreet@gmail.com.
Gillette Main Street has been selling banners for several years now, and each year was a different theme. 2022 was local ranches. 2020 was for veterans, and 2021 honored veterans and first responders.
Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic gets $58K grant
The Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic in Gillette was recently awarded a $57,999 grant from the Wyoming Department of Health.
It’s a COVID-19 mitigation grant, which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program.
Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant.
According to a press release, the clinic plans to use this reimbursable grant to develop a coalition of local organizations dedicated to addressing the basic needs of patients in Campbell County with a focus on improving health care access. Additionally, the grant also will support the establishment of a referral system connecting community members to local social service providers and programs.
The Hoskinson Community Health Coalition is looking for more partners to join its efforts. Anyone who knows of any local programs or who is interested in becoming a partner can email Mikki.Pierce@HoskinsonHealth.com.
