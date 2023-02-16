The League of Women Voters will guide locals through a series of guided nonpartisan discussions on the book “Democracy Under Construction” from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday and next at Gillette College.
Those wanting to participate can pick up a free book during regular business hours at the public library. Everyone is welcome to the free event that is hosted by the league and Wyoming Humanities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.