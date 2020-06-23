Sandy Cook, right, waves to residents at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. She was walking by when a parade of cars with family and friends was passing by with messages of love and hope. The parade was organized as a way for residents to see their loved ones after being in the facility on lockdown for weeks. “I didn’t know this was going on I just happened to drive by, Cook said. “This is amazing.”
Sandy Cook, right, waves to residents at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. She was walking by when a parade of cars with family and friends was passing by with messages of love and hope. The parade was organized as a way for residents to see their loved ones after being in the facility on lockdown for weeks. “I didn’t know this was going on I just happened to drive by, Cook said. “This is amazing.”
The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center is offering people two opportunities to drive down Eighth Street and Veterans Drive to honk their horns, rev their engines and wave to friends and family at the long-term care facility.
The drive-by parades will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday and July 1. Legacy residents will be sitting outside in the center’s Spruce Courtyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.