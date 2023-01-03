Weather
A wintery scene Tuesday along West Second Street after a stormed dumped several inches of wet snow on Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Gillette’s off to a snowy start in the new year, getting a reported 4.6 inches of snow on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

It falls short of the record set in 1949, when 5 inches were recorded on Jan. 2. However, a record for precipitation was set yesterday. The 5 inches of snow translated into 0.31 inches of precipitation, making Monday the wettest Jan. 2 on record.

