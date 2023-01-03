Gillette’s off to a snowy start in the new year, getting a reported 4.6 inches of snow on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
It falls short of the record set in 1949, when 5 inches were recorded on Jan. 2. However, a record for precipitation was set yesterday. The 5 inches of snow translated into 0.31 inches of precipitation, making Monday the wettest Jan. 2 on record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.