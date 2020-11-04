With a Thursday deadline approaching, no applicants have filed to be considered to fill the position of Campbell County attorney that was recently vacated by the resignation of Ronald Wirthwein.
Barb Luthy, secretary of the Campbell County Republican Party, said that although the deadline is tomorrow at 5 p.m., nobody has applied. She said applications could be mailed to Vicki Kissack, chairman of the party, or hand-delivered to the Campbell County Elections Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.