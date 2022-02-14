Valentine's Day isn't for the faint of heart at Spring Creek Designs

Dozens of different colors of carnations lay in a box ready to prep for Valentine’s Day floral arrangements on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Spring Creek Design on Lakeway. News Record photo/Ashley Detrick
MaKenzie Gossard listens as coworkers take more orders for Valentine’s Day arrangements on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Spring Creek Design on Lakeway. This is Gossard’s third Valentine’s Day working at Spring Creek Designs. “It’s exhausting but kinda fun,” she said. News Record photo/Ashley Detrick
Dozens of roses in a variety of colors from tie-dye to red sit in a cooler waiting to be arranged for Valentine’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Spring Creek Design on Lakeway. News Record photo/Ashley Detrick
