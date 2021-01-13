Seven new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Campbell County on Tuesday, the highest single-day count in the county since the pandemic began.
The Campbell County deaths were included as part of 33 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths statewide.
There have now been 45 virus-deaths in Campbell County and 522 from COVID-19 throughout Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
All seven of the deaths happened in December, two of which involved residents at a local long-term care facility, a Wyoming Department of Health press release said.
The other five deaths involved people who were hospitalized, two of whom were out-of-state, the press release said.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 20
- Number of probables: 418
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 103
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,981
- Number of active cases: 95
- Recoveries: 4,240
- Recoveries in past seven days: 111
- New deaths: 7
- Overall deaths: 45
- Hospitalizations today: 8
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 562
- Number of probables: 6,956
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 2,162
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 41,116
- Number of active cases: 2,327
- New deaths: 33
- Overall deaths: 522
- Hospitalizations today: 106
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,447 (1,135)
Natrona: 5,252 (1,641)
Campbell: 3,981 (418)
Fremont: 3,631 (574)
Albany: 3,299 (335)
Sweetwater: 3,087 (123)
Sheridan: 2,201 (511)
Weston: 516 (85)
Crook: 366 (31)
Johnson: 347 (217)
