Fourth- through eighth-graders will be performing the classic play, “Annie Jr.,” this Friday and Saturday at Campbell County High School Auditorium.
The event is $10 for adults, $5 for children, seniors, and military, and 3 and younger are free. Friday night’s performance will take place at 7 p.m. with Saturday’s show beginning at 2 p.m.
