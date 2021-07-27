A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his wife Monday night.
After receiving a call of a woman kidnapped and trapped in the trunk of a car and an ensuing chase through the rail yard Monday night, officers arrested Robbie Muller on suspicion of felony kidnapping, domestic violence battery, strangulation, eluding and interference, said Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
