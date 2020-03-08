A large mining truck filled with coal passes another haul truck heading back into the pit at the Eagle Butte mine north of Gillette. The mine is owned by Eagle Specialty Materials, which has made its first monthly ad valorem tax payment to Campbell County in line with an agreement the company made when it bought the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines from bankrupt Blackjewel LLC last year.
While the state Legislature debates whether to require companies to pay mineral production taxes on a monthly basis, the monthly payment plan agreement between Campbell County and Eagle Specialty Materials has shown that it can work.
ESM, which bought the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines from Blackjewel LLC last year, has made three monthly payments totaling about $1.8 million on mineral production for the second half of October, November and December.
