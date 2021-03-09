The Visitation and Advocacy Center is hosting its ninth annual Red Wagon Pulling for Kids Gala Fundraiser on Friday.
The event will feature live, silent and dessert auctions, which will be done via Handbid, a mobile silent auction app. Dinner will be catered by Prime Rib, and there will be a performance by country rock artist Levi Blom.
