Keith Chrans drove the roads south of Gillette at well before daybreak to check out weather conditions on Highway 59 and rural roads.
“I went south toward Wright because that was where the worst was expected to hit,” said the director of transportation in the Campbell County School District. “It definitely was worse there.”
There were no unnecessary travel advisories on roads in and out of Gillette because of heavy snow and some drifting.
When he returned to the bus barn in Gillette, he and other school officials met to determine they would authorize a two-hour delay on Monday’s school day.
“It was definitely worse as you went south,” Chrans said. “(Wyoming Department of Transportation) did a good job of keeping the road open from here to Wright, but it was starting to drift again,” he added.
It is part one of a two-day storm that could be much worse if strong wind — as first predicted — comes into play. When winds reach 33-35 mph, that’s when northeast Wyoming has to deal with blizzard conditions. Winds overnight Sunday into early morning Monday were in the mid-teens to 20s, said David King, director of the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency.
The city of Gillette issued a level 1 snow emergency declaration at noon Sunday that went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday for removal of all vehicles from eight snow emergency routes in Gillette.
While schools were closed in three communities around Gillette, classes at Gillette College and Sheridan College went on as normal Monday and were delayed until 10 a.m. at the Sheridan College location in Buffalo.
King was up every two hours overnight to check on conditions, saying the snowfall was light starting at 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, but about 3 inches of snow fell overnight. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected Monday, slacking off in the afternoon and ending by midnight, when the winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, is set to expire.
The National Weather Service's forecast Sunday afternoon “nailed it right on the nose,” King said. “They said there would be upslope conditions in the mountains,” and that’s just what occurred on Casper Mountain, the east face of the Big Horns and the Wyoming side of the Black Hills. “There was kind of an L shape around us,” King said. “The northeast corner (of Wyoming) got the worst of it.”
But it could have been much worse in Gillette. Schools were closed in Natrona County in Casper, Johnson County and Buffalo, and Converse County in Douglas and Glenrock. Highways closed in those areas as well, including Interstate 25 from Douglas to Buffalo, I-80 from Rock Springs to Rawlins, Highway 387 to Midwest and on roads between Glenrock and Douglas.
There also were highway closures and black ice advisories, along with no unnecessary travel warnings across much of the state.
Mitch Erickson, National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, hydrometeorlogical technician, said 17 inches of snow fell around Story while Buffalo received a foot of snow as of 8 a.m. Monday.
It likely won’t be the last storm, said David King, who added that he was booed in January during a county managers meeting in Gillette when he mentioned that during shirt-sleeve weather of 50 degrees.
“These are our snow months,” King reminded the community. “Our snow corridor goes from January to early April. That’s when we get our snowpack that helps us in the summer months and it makes a difference.”
There’s a 100% chance of snow Monday, falling to 50% Monday night before 11 p.m. There’s a chance of more snow at times throughout the week, including Wednesday night through Thursday. A northeast wind of 11-14 mph is expected Monday, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Erickson said the next system should produce only about 1-2 inches.
Those light winds are “the single biggest factor in this storm,” King said.
