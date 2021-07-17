After a two-day jury trial in District Judge John R. Perry’s courtroom this week, Eduardo Vlahos was found guilty of one count of shoplifting, which happened in 2019.
Vlahos had pleaded not guilty.
Updated: July 17, 2021 @ 1:06 pm
