The city of Gillette is responding to a power outage that is affecting the traffic signals on parts of Highway 59.
It is unknown the extent of the outage, which happened around 2:50 p.m., said city spokesperson Geno Palazzari.
A contractor working in the area tapped into one of the lines causing the outage.
The estimated time for the power to come back on is 5:30 p.m., he said.
