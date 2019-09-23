Campbell County Health continues to have service disruptions from Friday's ransomware attack.
Emergency Medical Services, the Emergency Department, the Walk-in Clinic and Maternal Child Services are open to assess patients and treat or transfer patients as appropriate.
It is advised to call to confirm an appointment before going in. All patients are also asked to bring medication bottles with them to their appointment.
The following services have been canceled or rescheduled for Monday:
- Endrocrinology: 688-3535
- Cancer Center - Radiation Oncology: 688-1950
- Cardiac Rehab: 688-2330
- Radiology: 688-1600
- Respiratory Therapy: 688-2300
- Sleep Clinic: 688-2350
- Surgery at the hospital: 688-1800
- Surgery at Powder River Surgery Center: 688-8600
- Wellness blood draws (both CCH employees and walk-ins at the Energy Building): 688-8051
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.