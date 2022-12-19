A 27-year-old woman was arrested for domestic battery on Sierra Drive Friday night after punching her roommate.
The roommate, a 20-year-old woman, had a cut to her chest, and she said she felt a burning pain from the injury. The attack was witnessed by a 31-year-old woman, who was nearly punched by the 27-year-old, said Police Sgt. Steve Dillard.
