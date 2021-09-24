CCSD juniors and seniors plan for life after graduation at college, career fair

Junior Kalysta Petticrew, third from the left, and fellow students listen to Chadron State College admissions representative Cody Cooper talk Wednesday morning during a college fair hosted by the Wyoming Admissions Officers at Campbell County High School.
Campbell County High School juniors and seniors browsed through different potential options for their future at the Wyoming Admission Officers’ Post-High School Planning Days on Wednesday.
The college fair saw roughly 30 regional schools come to encourage students to continue their education with them. It also had non-school options, like the Campbell County Fire Department and Wyoming Air National Guard, as well as hyper-specific programs like the University of Wyoming’s School of Pharmacy, said Amy Christensen, one of CCHS’s counselors.
