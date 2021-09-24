You are the owner of this article.
CCSD juniors and seniors plan for life after graduation at college, career fair

Campbell County High School juniors and seniors browsed through different potential options for their future at the Wyoming Admission Officers’ Post-High School Planning Days on Wednesday.

College Fair
Junior Kalysta Petticrew, third from the left, and fellow students listen to Chadron State College admissions representative Cody Cooper talk Wednesday morning during a college fair hosted by the Wyoming Admissions Officers at Campbell County High School.

The college fair saw roughly 30 regional schools come to encourage students to continue their education with them. It also had non-school options, like the Campbell County Fire Department and Wyoming Air National Guard, as well as hyper-specific programs like the University of Wyoming’s School of Pharmacy, said Amy Christensen, one of CCHS’s counselors.

College Fair
Students hold numerous informational brochures from regional colleges during Wednesday's college fair hosted by the Wyoming Admissions Officers at Campbell County High School.
College Fair
Colorado Mesa University coordinator of transfer services Shelby Burroughs hands information to junior Jack Tinnell at Wednesday's college fair at Campbell County High School.
College Fair
Campbell County High School senior Morgan Shannon asks Campbell County Fire Department training captain Sam Clikeman about becoming a firefighter during Wednesday morning's college fair at CCHS.
College Fair
Western Dakota Tech admissions recruiter Jessica Stickney, center, waits for students to approach her at Wednesday's college fair at Campbell County High School.

