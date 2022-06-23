The Campbell County Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to the intersection near Seventh Street and Brooks Avenue for a utility pole on fire next to a structure.
The city's electrical department responded and de-energized the electrical source. Firefighters then extinguished the fire and were successful in containing the fire from spreading to the nearby structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.