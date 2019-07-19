Chance Englebert, the 25-year-old Moorcroft man who hasn’t been seen since the night of July 6, is still missing.
Chance’s wife Baylee said Friday morning that the family has taken over the search while law enforcement has dedicated time to investigating where Chance could be by reviewing his credit card and phone records.
Baylee said family members have been covering a lot of miles in the Gering and Terrytown areas in Nebraska where Chance was last seen.
“We’re going out further than the cops did and are retracing a lot of our steps,” she said.
Baylee added that after talking to some members of the search parties that helped look last week, the family realized some heavily wooded parts weren’t search thoroughly enough.
Now the family is looking through those areas and hope more help is on the way. Baylee said they have a crew of about 30 searching Friday, and some of Chance’s family from South Dakota is planning to come down and help.
She thinks there could be 100 people helping over the weekend and hopes to have people bring horses and four-wheelers to cover more ground.
Baylee has been convinced since her husband’s disappearance that Chance would have never left her and their newborn baby.
“Obviously, something bad happened to him or else he’d be home,” she said. “I believe he’s lying somewhere hurt. People keep saying he might have went on some adventurous walk. He wouldn’t.”
Baylee said the family has received several calls from people thinking they saw Chance but those tips have so far led nowhere.
“It’s been a wreck,” she said. “But we’re searching every nook and cranny.”
The Gering Police Department recommends that people looking should use dogs if at all possible.
Chance and Baylee, along with their newborn baby, were visiting family in Gering, Nebraska, that weekend when Chance went out for a walk about 7 p.m. July 6.
Baylee said that when Chance gets upset he’ll sometimes take a walk around the block to cool off.
Capt. Jason Rogers with the Gering Police Department said the last confirmed sighting of Chance was at 7:49 p.m. that night when a woman saw him walking past a Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Gering heading toward Scottsbluff.
Baylee said she got word that someone last saw Chance between 9 and 10 p.m. near the small town of Terrytown standing under a tree during a storm.
When the storm passed, the woman said she saw him run toward the North Platte River over a bridge.
Engelbert is described as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build, sun-lightened brown hair, mustache and goatee. When last seen, he was wearing a short-sleeved Wrangler shirt, jeans, old-school Ropers and a black-and-white trucker cap.
Anyone with information about Chance or clues of his whereabouts should contact the Gering Police Department at 308-436-5088.
