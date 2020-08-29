Fun at the farm
Sara Marchbank, from left, Essie Marchbank, 1, Obie Marchbank, 6, and Judah Marchbank enjoy a sunny spring afternoon on the farm of family friends Mike and Barb Shober near Gillette. Part of the fun was feeding their chickens.

 News Record File Photo/Mike Moore

Chickens are back on the city of Gillette’s menu.

The Gillette City Council will host a Sept. 8 work session to discuss the possibility of allowing residents to keep chickens in city limits.

