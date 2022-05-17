Will Lopez will teach students how to create pottery and apply horse hair to it in a two-class workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at AVA Community Art Center.
In the first session, students will use the potter’s wheel and learn how to burnish a pot. On May 26, they will learn how to apply horse hair, feathers and more organic materials to the finished piece.
