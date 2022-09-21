Weather
Buy Now

Rain water drips Wednesday from a gutter on a home in Gillette. A sudden storm brought a blast of lightning, rain and hail to part of town Friday, with more rain falling temperatures overnight Tuesday.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Summer is coming to an end, and it’s beginning to look a lot like fall.

Thursday is the first day of autumn, and mild temperatures and slight rain are on the horizon for the rest of the week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.