New and returning faces join Campbell County district's teacher orientation

Trista Naillon turned around in her chair to look up at Whitney Mohr, seated two rows above her in the Thunder Basin High School auditorium.
“Hi,” she said. “Do you remember me?”
For Naillon, seated below, Mohr triggered memories of the last year she taught third grade in Gillette back in the 2009-10 school year. But the veteran of her trade wasn’t sure if Mohr would remember her third grade teacher, given the 13 years that had passed.
Naillon soon found she had no reason to question the memorability of her classroom. Mohr didn’t even hesitate with her answer.
“Yes, I do,” she said with a smile. “I do remember you.”
The former student and teacher duo were only two of the nearly 90 new district hires that filled the auditorium Wednesday morning, making introductions or sitting quietly with their newly acquired school district laptops.
The group ranged from seasoned teachers like Naillon to newbies like Mohr, all intent on giving their best effort as they readied for a year in a new district, and for some, a new home.
A few of the faces
Naillon first began teaching in the Campbell County School District in 2002 before moving to Arizona to teach in 2010. In her first stint in Gillette, she taught at Lakeview Elementary School. Soon, she’ll be readying a new room at Sunflower Elementary School.
Although she always valued the education system in Campbell County, she’s seeing it with new eyes after recently moving back from Arizona.
“When I came back to Gillette I saw there’s three SPED (special education) workers in each school and (paraprofessionals),” she said. “At my school (in Arizona), there was only one SPED and one para for the whole 1,000 kids because Arizona just doesn’t have the money.”
Even with the more limited resources in the Grand Canyon State, Naillon said she never wanted to leave the profession because she loves what she does, and she’s always had great support from previous administration. That’s why she’s excited to take on her new position teaching fourth graders at Sunflower where she’s heard great things about Principal Troy Claycomb.
Mohr is also excited to start her journey teaching sixth graders at a familiar venue: Paintbrush Elementary School.
Fresh off earning her degrees in elementary and special education from the University of Wyoming, Mohr summed up returning to her old stomping grounds as a rookie instructor in one short phrase.
“It’s weird,” she said.
She worked with sixth graders last year at the same school, so she’s excited to have that experience under her belt. She’s most excited about developing relationships with the students but also said that’s one of the most stressful parts of teaching.
“The newness of (creating relationships) and the all-around unknown are the most nerve-wracking parts,” she said, of her new career.
Taylor Myers, a recent transplant to Gillette, echoed that thought.
A few weeks ago, she picked up her room keys from administration so she could set up her new social studies classroom at TBHS. She found that knocking even the simplest parts of being a teacher out of the way before her career begins left her feeling less anxious.
“I was anxious so I wanted to get something accomplished,” she said of her recently decorated room. “Now I feel more prepared for the school year.”
Her goal is to show students how history repeats itself — how events that are still happening today began decades and maybe hundreds of years ago. But she also hopes that she’s able to instill a passion for learning in the freshmen and sophomore Bolts.
“I want them to enjoy learning and I want to teach them how to enjoy learning,” she said, “which sounds like a really daunting task.”
While Myers moved west from North Dakota to her new home, Sean Munger made the trek east from Powell where he’d been teaching for the last six years.
Munger will teach chemistry at TBHS, a subject he prefers to teach because of its math-based content. And although he’s now taught in both Big Piney and Powell, the Nebraska native first planned on pursuing a career as a veterinarian.
But as a teen, a few subtle hints led him to consider teaching.
“In high school I kind of found that I enjoyed helping my friends with homework more than I did doing my own work,” he said.
That realization spurred a talk with a school counselor who encouraged him on the newfound path. He was also able to pick up some tips and tricks from family members who taught throughout their life.
Initially, it was the higher pay that brought Munger to Big Piney. But besides the pay day increase, he’s now also found a love for the state and people.
“The state’s been good to me. Students have been good to me,” he said.
Those are only four stories out of the 87 new teachers spattered throughout the chairs of the TBHS auditorium Wednesday morning. The four brought with them different experiences and stories from their unique teaching journeys. Each of the 83 other new hires also brings their own story and expertise to the field.
It's those stories students, community members and peers will learn as new and returning faces make their way into county schools and downtown or community events. For each of the new hires, the amount of time they’ll stay in the district is unknown, but at least for now, their next focus is sharing a passion for learning to the next generation of students.
