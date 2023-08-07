Tech Center
"Floating Notes," by Georgia artist Gregory Johnson, sits outside the Gillette College Technical Education Center. A free drive-thru food pantry will set up in the center's parking lot Wednesday afternoon for locals.

 News Record File Photo

A free drive-thru food drive will run from 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Technical Education Center. The drive is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Those interested can drive up to the pantry and a box of food will be placed in your car. There’s a limit of one box per family but people can pick up for other family or friends.

