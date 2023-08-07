A free drive-thru food drive will run from 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Technical Education Center. The drive is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Those interested can drive up to the pantry and a box of food will be placed in your car. There’s a limit of one box per family but people can pick up for other family or friends.
Mobile food pantry set up at Tech Center
Cassia Catterall
News Record Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Two library board members join, help start new library association
- Roughriders punch up to finish second in the Northwest Regional Tournament
- 'This is Campbell County': Youth take pride in county-bred livestock
- Gillette angler designs innovative fishing bait
- City, county to discuss joint dispatch at special meeting Tuesday
- Teen's leg run over outside junior high Monday
- Man throws bodily fluids at jail guards twice to get sent back to prison
- Planetarium and Keyhole State Park partner for meteor shower watch party
Most Popular
Articles
- The truth they won't acknowledge: Large crowd in support of library shows where the public really stands
- ‘How is this legal?’: Cannabis dispensary opens in Evanston
- 75-year-old dies trying to retrieve camper tire on interstate
- NHSRA letter offers 10-year commitment to Gillette if new indoor arena built
- Library director fired after refusing to resign
- Two teens arrested after forcing way into home, shooting girl with airsoft gun
- Colorado man arrested after 40-plus mile chase from Gillette to Upton
- Commodore Cafe now open at the Frontier Auto Museum
- Commissioners settle with Wyoming Horse Racing for $800,000; settlement amount with Wyoming Downs still being figured out
- Library board votes to lower qualifications for hiring new library director
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Library director fired after refusing to resign (29)
- The truth they won't acknowledge: Large crowd in support of library shows where the public really stands (15)
- Library board votes to lower qualifications for hiring new library director (9)
- Library's new policy on hold as board looks for new director (8)
- On keeping America the greatest nation (8)
- Commissioners defend Campbell County library board amid backlash (6)
- Campbell County library board fires director; hundreds attend special meeting (6)
- Commissioners settle with Wyoming Horse Racing for $800,000; settlement amount with Wyoming Downs still being figured out (6)
- Holding truth to power (5)
- City approves $5.68 million contract for City Pool (5)
- Two library board members join, help start new library association (5)
- Commissioners remove land board member (3)
- Celebrating this win (3)
- Commissioners approve new job description for library director (2)
- Police investigate alleged threat regarding library board (2)
- Brave Books storytime begins Saturday (2)
- Library board, director at odds over book weeding policy; special meeting Friday afternoon (2)
- Land board votes out new member; commissioners to decide on removal (2)
- Man allegedly breaks bones in wife's face (2)
- Commodore Cafe now open at the Frontier Auto Museum (1)
- Swifty-themed pottery class Aug. 12 (1)
- In case you missed it: News Record stories published online this week (1)
- Football camp gives Gillette youth college coaching, skills training (1)
- UW Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members oppose motions to dismiss (1)
- Horoscope July 23 (1)
- As the lawsuits begin (1)
- Commissioners hold off on appointing new land board member (1)
- Man gets up to 15 years for gun threats (1)
- Sheep populations decimated by golden, bald eagles (1)
- LaVonne Susie Lee (1)
- NHSFR contestants talk pros, cons of indoor and outdoor rodeo arenas (1)
- The Rockpile Museum and importance of local history (1)
- What's happening to Gillette? (1)
- The future of the NHSFR in Gillette hinges on a new indoor arena (1)
- Gillette needs to decide on a new indoor arena. Just not this week. (1)
- Rocky Mountain Power is pitching historic rate hike: Here’s what it could mean for Wyoming consumers (1)
- Think tank: Government a barrier to affordable housing (1)
- What do these people ultimately want? (1)
- How Lander lost a librarian (1)
- Library Board (1)
- Thunder Basin enters school year with interim principal in place (1)
- Hospital board expects $3M profit after $14M loss, optimistic CCH is on right track (1)
- Electricity bills could climb 22% for Rocky Mountain Power customers (1)
- The library deserves a better board (1)
- Gillette College sports return with first practices of fall season (1)
- The zero-sum game and race (1)
- Two teens arrested after forcing way into home, shooting girl with airsoft gun (1)
- College dining and residence halls reopen Sunday to athletes (1)
- Rain and cool temperatures welcomed after long stretches of drought (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.