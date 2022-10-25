Georgia Ostrowski will teach students how to create ceramic animals in an introductory level class from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Nov. 4 at AVA Community Art Center.
In the class, students will learn the basics of hand building with clay, while creating animals like a lizard or a bunny. It will focus on conceptualizing the animal, sculpting and painting it and creating a finished product.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.