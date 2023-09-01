What is a sex act?
That’s a question the Campbell County Public Library Board hopes to answer by amending their recently amended collection development policy.
At a library board meeting Monday, board member Sage Bear brought up a list of definitions for different types of sexual activity, including types of sexual intercourse, that she wanted to add to the collection development policy.
She said that during the process to amend the collection development policy, a lot of people took issue with the fact that the language wasn’t specific when it came to sexual activity.
During a March meeting, board member Darcie Lyon took issue with the lack of definitions.
“Where are we with kissing? Is that sexual excitement?” Lyon asked. “What is sexual excitement? Each of us has our own definitions,” she said. “What’s the definition for sexual conduct?”
“Body parts grinding,” Bear said then.
Monday, board member Charlie Anderson said he thought this conversation was “premature,” since the board has not yet hired a permanent director to replace Terri Lesley, who was fired at the end of July.
Board chair Charles Butler had sent the definitions to Anderson and asked if Wyoming had any similar language on the books, since these definitions came from Iowa.
Anderson said he would look into it, and he wondered how the definitions would fit into the policy.
“This comes out of the Iowa criminal statute, this has nothing to do with obscenity, this has nothing to do with books,” he said.
Bear suggested it be part of the Policy for Protecting Children from Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material in Areas Designated for Minors, which was added to the whole policy after being recommended by the Liberty Counsel, a Florida law group.
Bear said that once something gets into the library, it’s very difficult to take it out.
“We can set parameters of what we want our collection to look like,” she said. “We can say we don’t want our collection to have sexually explicit material for minors. That is legally robust.”
“Did Greg give you that opinion?” Anderson asked, referring to Greg Thomas, a local attorney who is contracted with the county to represent the library board.
“No, he did not,” Bear said.
“Is this from your attorneys in Florida?” Anderson asked, referring to the Liberty Counsel.
“No,” Bear said.
“Who?” Anderson asked.
“I have lawyer friends,” Bear said, adding that she doesn’t remember who gave her that advice.
Board member Chelsie Collier said she’d like to have this language in the policy sooner rather than later so that when the new director starts, the policy is ready to go.
“It isn’t that hard to add this in,” she said. “I would like to know if this is something that can be done soon, we all had this on the agenda to discuss today, so I don’t want to wait for another day.”
Board member Darcie Lyon said she didn’t see the list of definitions before the meeting Monday, so she wasn’t ready to vote on it. Butler apologized, saying he thought he’d sent it around to all of the board members.
Anderson said if the board is going to amend the policy again, it can’t approve those changes without putting the proposed changes out for public comment.
“The opinion we got, as you recall, from the county attorney, is that this would be rule making — that’s the tech term — under the statutes, and we have to give the appropriate notice,” he said. “That’s why we did it before.”
“That was a different county attorney,” Collier said.
“That was before you ran off the county attorney,” Anderson said.
“I think you shouldn’t dispel lies, Charlie,” Collier said. “I think we need to say what the truth is, please do not say that at all because it is not the truth.”
Deputy County Attorney Kyle Ferris had been advising the library board until a couple of months ago, when commissioners decided to have a Gillette law firm handle the library board. They said this was to help with a staffing shortage in the county attorney’s office.
Bear also said she’d like to remove mentions of “obscene” from the policy. She said that’s too high of a threshold to meet.
“I think we should delete anything that says ‘obscene’ (from the policy),” she said. “We don’t have to get to the highest threshold in order to filter that stuff out.”
Anderson pushed back against that as well.
“The obscenity standard language makes those rules constitutional,” Anderson said. “If you take that out, there’s no chance it would ever fly.”
Eventually, the board decided to hold off on amending the policy.
“If you guys have an idea of the changes you want to make, let’s put together a written draft, send it around and talk about it,” Anderson said.
(2) comments
I just hope the video of the boomers reading in the definitions makes the internet.
These people are nuts. Just totally nuts.
