Come to the New Life Gillette Church’s Wrap It Up event, where volunteers will wrap gifts free of charge. You also can visit the church’s pop-up shop, which is a fair trade shop that sells products from artisans in Haiti and other impoverished nations.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at The Landing, 4500 Wigwam Blvd.
