A Campbell County man who had been suspected of selling meth and fentanyl throughout Wyoming was found with about 500 fentanyl pills and a felony amount of meth after his truck got stuck in a snowbank on the side of Highway 50.
On April 5, local law enforcement officers had been briefed by Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents on Jesse R. Walthers, 39. Two days later, Walther’s truck crashed off the road after he said he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, leading to his arrest, according to court documents.
Walthers was bound over to District Court after an April 20 preliminary hearing where Circuit Judge Paul S. Philips found probable cause to suspect Walthers of felony counts of fentanyl and meth possession, and possession with intent to deliver counts for each of those two drugs.
Walthers was convicted in 2004 of delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Natrona County. Because of the prior conviction, the new possession with intent to deliver charges are each his second or subsequent offense and carry penalties of up to 40 years in prison, a $50,000 fine or both.
He was also bound over on a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper responded April 7 when someone reported seeing a white GMC truck stuck in a snowbank off of Highway 50 in Campbell County, about 10-15 miles north of Black and Yellow Road.
The truck was found stuck in the snow about 15 yards to the west of the roadway. It had heavy rear-end and driver’s side damage. Tracks were seen leading to a damaged barbed wire fence. Walther was outside of the truck, along with a woman who was a passenger.
Walthers told the trooper that he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer and ran off the road, crashing into the barbed wire fence.
During the crash investigation, a Ford Flex with Campbell County plates pulled up to the crash site and Walthers moved a large lock box from his truck to the Ford, according to court documents.
At that time, a Sheriff’s Office investigator told the trooper that local law enforcement had been briefed by Wyoming DCI about Walthers and suspected him of selling large amounts of meth and fentanyl throughout the state. The investigator was told by a Wyoming DCI agent, who learned from a confidential source, that Walthers typically traveled with a lock box, with more locks on it, that held drugs he sold, according to court documents.
The trooper called a Sheriff’s deputy and drug dog to the scene. The dog sniffed both vehicles and indicated drugs were likely in the truck, but not the Ford.
Inside Walther’s truck, a storage container was found with two padlocks on the outside. Inside the box were two pistols, a plastic bag with an unspecified felony amount of meth, a digital scale with meth residue and five containers with about 100 “M30” pills each, suspected to contain fentanyl, according to court documents.
A dispensary container with marijuana was also found. Elsewhere in the truck was a black bulletproof vest with body armor plates.
Walthers had $588 in cash on him, and an unspecified large amount of money was found in a toolbox. A locked black safe with a keypad and biometric fingerprint lock was in the bed of the truck, which a search warrant was sought and granted for. The affidavit of probable cause did not specify what was found inside.
The truck was towed to the Wyoming Highway Patrol office for a more detailed search.
