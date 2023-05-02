DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: A 19-year-old inmate broke the emergency fire sprinkler in his cell early Tuesday morning, resulting in the flooding of his and other nearby cells. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said it took about two hours for all of the water in the system to spray out of the sprinkler and another two hours for fire department employees to check and reset the system and fire alarms.
THEFT
LITTLE POWDER RIVER ROAD: About $3,000 worth of damage has been reported to signs, posts and lights at the intersection of old Highway 59. Monday morning, a 56-year-old Campbell County Road and Bridge employee reported one sign as taken and several shot at, along with the red flashing lights. In total, there’s $2,947 worth of damage — $72 to two wooden posts, $275 for the missing sign, $100 to two stop signs, $500 for a barricade sign and $2,000 to the lights, Reynolds said. The investigation continues.
DRUGS
4500 BLOCK RUNNING W DRIVE: Officers responded to apartments Monday morning after the smell of marijuana was reported. When they arrived, they could smell weed from an outside vent and they spoke with a 21-year-old woman on the ground floor who admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. She allowed officers in her home where they found about 34 grams of marijuana. She was ticketed for drug possession, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
CRASH
TANNER DRIVE AND SHOSHONE AVENUE: A 71-year-old man driving a 2010 Ford pickup didn’t stop at a stop sign Monday evening and hit a 2017 Lexus with a 39-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter. EMS evaluated and released everyone, Wasson said. The man was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign and no proof of insurance. Damage is more than $1,000.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
ENZI DRIVE AND SINCLAIR STREET: Officers arrested a 43-year-old woman for driving under the influence of alcohol and texting while driving Monday. At about noon, officers pulled the woman over for texting and driving. She smelled like alcohol and agreed to take sobriety tests but quit soon after starting them, Wasson said.
BOXELDER ROAD AND HOSPITALITY WAY: A 31-year-old man was arrested for DUI early Tuesday morning. Deputies pulled over a 2021 Chevy Silverado for making an improper turn. The 31-year-old had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and failed sobriety tests. Reynolds said that at the jail, the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17%.
ASSAULT
FOOTHILLS CIRCLE: Three teens were warned and separated after conflicting statements about a fight Monday night. A 16-year-old boy told officers that a 19-year-old man had hit him. A 15-year-old boy told officers that he was hit by the 16-year-old and the 19-year-old said he was hit by the 16-year-old when he tried to pull him off of the 15-year-old. Wasson said that none of the teens showed signs of injury.
THEFT
2200 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 21-year-old woman reported that her purse is still missing after she left it at Wyoming Downs on Sunday at about 10 p.m. She returned to the business but it hadn’t been turned in. The purse is black and gray and has the woman’s wallet, ID and $300 cash, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
