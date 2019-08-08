Enjoy a picnic at the Campbell County Recreation Center before the kids go back to school.
The End of Summer picnic will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Aug. 15. The price is the cost of admission to the Rec Center.
Updated: August 8, 2019 @ 2:46 pm
