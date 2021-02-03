Although no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County on Wednesday, there have been more confirmations of the “U.K. variant” of the virus found in Teton County last month.
There have been five confirmed cases of the U.K. variant, also known as B117 COVID-19 variant, in Wyoming, including the first case announced by the Wyoming Department of Health on Jan. 16, according to WDH spokesperson Kim Deti.
All five have occurred in Teton County, she said.
“There’s definitely concern across Wyoming and across the country really about the potential for the variants affecting our case counts,” Deti said. “They do tend to show that the illness spreads a little easier with them.”
Genomic sequencing is conducted on some positive COVID-19 test samples to identify possible virus variants. The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory is now sequencing all of the COVID-19 tests that come through its labs to test for possible new variants, Deti said in an email.
“The genomic sequencing done on these specimens not only allows us to detect any existing or new variants, but allows us to understand transmission dynamics and other important epidemiological factors,” Deti said in an email. “Currently, any specimen that is tested as WPHL and is positive for coronavirus automatically gets sequenced, usually within five days of the PCR result.”
Some other commercial labs that test for the virus in Wyoming are sending positive samples to Wyoming Public Health Laboratories to be tested for variants, Deti said. She added that there is not an estimate of how many Wyomingite samples are being tested for the variants in commercial labs.
As of Wednesday, about 26% of the more than 650,000 COVID-19 tests recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health have been conducted in Wyoming Public Health Laboratories, according to the state department of health’s website.
The U.K variant is one of multiple virus variants that have mutated and spread in other parts of the world. As of the end of January, a South African variant and Brazilian variant have each been identified in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those other variants have not been found in Wyoming yet, Deti said.
The variants are believed to spread more quickly but more studies are being done to learn more about the variants, including whether antibodies produced by the COVID-19 vaccine can protect against them, according to the CDC.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 3,175
- First vaccine doses administered: 2,202 (69.35%)
- Second vaccine doses received: 1,875
- Second vaccine doses administered: 489 (26.08%)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 472
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 26
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,160
- Number of active cases: 56
- Recoveries: 4,514
- Recoveries in past seven days: 47
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 55
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 135
- Number of probables: 7,684
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 778
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 44,604
- Number of active cases: 1,165
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 624
- Hospitalizations today: 47
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,819 (1,191)
Natrona: 5,715 (1,840)
Campbell: 4,160 (472)
Fremont: 3,863 (650)
Albany: 3,426 (365)
Sweetwater: 3,379 (140)
Sheridan: 2,331 (574)
Weston: 521 (91)
Crook: 381 (34)
Johnson: 406 (206)
