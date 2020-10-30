Election Day is right around the corner, and while thousands of people have already voted, thousands more will be voting Tuesday. But with the increase in COVID-19 cases, hundreds of people are being quarantined at home, and some of them will have to stay home Nov. 3.
If you were hoping to vote Tuesday but are suddenly quarantined because of COVID-19, don't worry. You can still cast a ballot.
