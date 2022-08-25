Wyoming Sportsman’s Group will have a family fun day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gillette Gun Club.
The free event will have activities that include, rifle shooting, archery and educational booths with a lunch provided.
August 25, 2022
