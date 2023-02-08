Wine Walk (copy)
Tom and Alders Wake watch Alexandra Hansen of Aladdin work on a painting inside the window of Wyoming Art & Frame during the Wine and Art Walk last fall in downtown Gillette. A Galentine's Day wine walk begins Thursday evening downtown.

 Ed Glazar

Gals looking for a night out can make their way around downtown sampling wine as they go from 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

The downtown Galentine’s Day walk includes six different locations: The Railyard, The Vintage Twine, Magpie Designs, Pat’s Hallmark, Teacher’s Corner and Sole Mates.

