Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Kristi Collins holds the hand of her son, Justice, 3, as they release butterflies in memory of her other son David Collins, who died in 2014. They were part of the 2018 Children’s Memorial ceremony at the Children’s Memorial Garden at McManamen Park.
The 15th annual Children’s Memorial Walkway Remembrance Ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the walkway by McManamen Park near the intersection of Warlow Drive and Brooks Avenue.
The ceremony has been celebrated each year since 2007 to remember and honor children who have died. The memorial and garden have grown since its beginnings, said Angela Williams, executive assistant for the City of Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.