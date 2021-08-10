The number of local active COVID-19 cases has increased nearly 100% in the past week.
On Aug. 3, there were 80 active cases in the county. Tuesday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Campbell County had 155 active cases. It’s the second highest in the state, trailing Laramie County, which has 243.
Statewide, Wyoming has 1,183 active cases. Seven more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 793. None were in Campbell County.
And there are 102 hospitalizations, the highest mark for the state since Jan. 12.
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 9,506 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,395 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,075
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 29
- Number of probables: 577
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 225
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,972
- Number of active cases: 155
- Recoveries: 5,330
- Recoveries in past seven days: 93
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 64
- Hospitalizations today: 8
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 185
- Number of probables: 11,339
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 1,874
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 55,987
- Number of active cases: 1,183
- New deaths: 7
- Overall deaths: 793
- Hospitalizations today: 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.