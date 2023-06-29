DRUGS
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: A 56-year-old woman who was arrested on a warrant for drug possession also was charged with trying to take drugs into jail Wednesday night. She was arrested at her home on 12th Street on a warrant for original charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and distribution of a controlled substance in a school zone, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The warrant had been issued June 23. At the jail, she was advised against taking drugs into jail. Detention officers searched the woman and found a baggie of meth in her back left pocket. The meth weighed 1.12 grams with packaging and the woman also was charged with taking drugs into jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
900 BLOCK CAMEL DRIVE: Police are looking for a 42-year-old man who’s been accused of domestic violence. A 32-year-old woman called officers Wednesday night to report her husband, the 42-year-old man, grabbed her by the face and neck. She had visible marks on her neck and arm. The man left the area on foot and police have not been able to find him. They did speak to him on the phone and he denied anything physical occurring, Police Lt. Kelly Alger said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
4700 BLOCK UNIVERSITY ROAD: A 30-year-old woman discovered vandalism at the Collins Heights Park Wednesday morning. She told police she was at the park with her children when she saw curse words and profanities spray-painted on the playground equipment and sidewalk. She was last at the park on June 19 and did not see spray-painted equipment. The city parks department estimated the damage to be about $2,000, Alger said. The investigation continues.
PROBATION VIOLATION
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: Police are looking into a 24-year-old woman’s potential probation violation. An employee at the jail told officers she saw a video chat between an inmate and the 24-year-old Wednesday afternoon. The woman could be seen on video drinking Smirnoff Ice and Bud Light during the call. The employee asked officers to check on the woman because she’s on unsupervised probation with alcohol restrictions, Alger said. Officers tried to contact the woman but were unsuccessful. The investigation continues.
FRAUD
RUBY TUESDAY’S: A 41-year-old woman reported an unknown person called the restaurant claiming to be Tom O’Neal with the Sheriff’s Office and said that one of her employees, a 31-year-old man, would have a warrant for his arrest if he did not contact O’Neal. The woman recognized this was a scam and did not give out her employee’s contact information. She also called the Sheriff’s Office to confirm her employee was not a wanted person, Alger said. The call came from a blocked number and the investigation continues.
VEHICLE THEFT
WEST FIRST STREET: A 44-year-old U-Haul employee called police after a 51-year-old woman failed to return a white 2011 U-Haul truck. The 51-year-old had rented the truck on June 23 and was supposed to return it on June 24. As of Wednesday, the truck had not been returned. The employee tried to add additional charges to the woman’s credit card for the extra days, but the card was declined. A 45-year-old man called U-Haul saying he would return the truck Wednesday. Alger said it was unclear whether the truck had been returned and the employee decided to handle the matter civilly.
BREACH OF PEACE
1400 BLOCK WEST SECOND STREET: No action was taken after a disagreement involving two women took place Wednesday evening. A 20-year-old woman said she was holding her 2-year-old son when a 19-year-old woman shoved her. She said she was trying to place the boy into a car seat belonging to the 19-year-old when the younger woman moved in front of her and shoved her with an elbow. The 20-year-old provided officers with video that showed the disagreement between the two, but it stopped before anything physical happened. The younger woman told officers she was in a verbal disagreement with the 20-year-old but denied anything physical happened, Alger said. No charges were pursued, but both women wanted a report taken.
