Enrichment program whirlwind of fun for teachers, students

The last two weeks, anyone stopping in at schools around the district may have been confused about the students and teachers still inhabiting the classrooms.
By all accounts, the school year is complete. But for hundreds of Campbell County students and the teachers that guide them, the last 10 days have been jam-packed with fun, creativity and learning hidden beneath the guise of play.
On Friday, parents and family members were able to drop in to their student’s school to see what the additional time was all about, and there was no mistaking the ingenuity and knowledge apparent in the classrooms.
Boats floated successfully in the Aquatic Center pool, homemade versions of Mario Kart’s classic rainbow road had been completed and well-researched animals were placed carefully within the right layers of a thriving rain forest.
Those results were all thanks to the enrichment program, in its second year, which allowed teachers to test the boundaries of their creativity and students to reap the benefits. About 900 students gave up some of their summertime to take part in the unique program.
Extended learning
The enrichment program came about last year after Bertine Bahige, Stocktrail Elementary School principal, thought about using federal dollars the district received linked to COVID money for students. Students in the program are either selected based on test scores or by the hard work and time they put in the classroom during the school year.
While in the summer learning program, teachers then extend the goals and standards they meet each school year to provide students with fun and challenging learning they wouldn’t otherwise have time to do in the fall and spring.
“The whole idea behind this is the uniqueness of each teacher and giving them that flexibility,” Bahige said. “To say ‘Hey, as long as (the project) is expanding what kids have learned, use your creativity to enhance that.’ The sky’s the limit.”
The classes had to have project-based learning with some kind of art the students produced throughout the two weeks.
Problem solving was also a must, while also finding a way to have students revisit what mistakes were made during the project. Lastly, students had to showcase all they built and explain how something worked, along with problems they had to overcome to create their end project.
“It’s just mesmerizing to hear those students speaking in scientific terminology and thinking that they’re not learning,” Bahige said.
Students in Josh Miller’s classroom didn’t hesitate to speak about what kinetic energy is made up of, explaining it as the building up of momentum someone sees in a roller coaster at a theme park before it drops down the other side.
Donna Tinsley had kindergartners moving every 20 minutes into a new project ranging from planting potatoes to dissecting flowers and keeping track of research in their very own folders.
“They’re very focused and love doing this stuff,” she said. “They’ve just done great.”
With COVID money now dried up, it’s unknown if the program will be back next year. But teachers couldn’t say enough about the value the program’s had and the excitement kids have for education after the 10 days are over.
“I think this is a great program and I think sometimes kids aren’t so good at learning with paper and pencil,” said teacher LouAnn Izatt. “It may be that they’re good at math and measuring and it may be kids that don’t know how to run a tape measure but this is their first experience.”
Water-themed projects like water balloon launchers and tents tested by rain went on throughout different schools but Izatt was in charge of perhaps the most watery of activities. Her students were tasked with creating their very own boats made out of insulation board, trusty duct tape and spray foam.
Izatt tried the enterprise out last year and found it was a hit, although she wasn’t certain at first if the end goal of a floating and secure boat was attainable. Putting their bright minds together, the kids went above and beyond, meeting and surpassing her expectations.
The kids figured out how much material they needed before delving into the details of square footage or inches. Similar plans that kept track of project details could also be found at Pronghorn Elementary School in Molly Wass’ classroom.
Wass said she and teacher Chrissy Gambrel rotated third and fourth graders between their classrooms that dealt with survival skills and the wilderness before transitioning to the science behind Mario Kart.
The first week, Wass saw students focus on learning how to survive the elements, build tents and hammocks and fish with their own homemade fishing poles. The students also cooked S’mores in donated Pizza Hut boxes embellished with tin foil and black construction paper.
In the second week, the crews built the beloved rainbow road out of tubing and also made real-life versions of game power-ups like a vortex canon or wind powered cars.
“I think it’s a lot of fun not just for students but for (teachers) as well,” Wass said. “We’re getting to see how different kids think differently because we didn’t have any designs that were the same in any projects we made.”
In a normal classroom-based setting, she said students are able to do some similar projects but teachers are also working with curriculum and assessments they have to meet each year.
Jeana Crosby, Sunflower Elementary School instructor, said that although curriculum is involved, she has freedom in how it’s delivered. In her rain forest theme, students researched an animal they then placed within a realistic canopy Crosby and other teachers build at the school each year.
But in the enrichment program, Crosby said she was able to extend that learning to include a look at water cycles and why camouflage is important for animals in the forest. Students also created vine webs they had to navigate like animals would have to do if living in the forest.
The rain forest board games her crew made were just the cherry on top.
“Their game pieces are a rain forest animal made out of clay and then they made their own path,” she said. “They also came up with trivia questions.”
The cards either resulted in bonuses or takeaways for players, like one where a tiger let someone jump on its back for a ride. The player could then move four spaces ahead.
In Wass’ mind, the time in the classroom flew by and tested not only the kids’ ingenuity but also that of the teachers. But it’s something she and other teachers wouldn’t change because of the young ones they get to instruct.
“It’s fast, it’s furious but the kids enjoy it, I think, just as much as we do,” she said.
