 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Enrichment program whirlwind of fun for teachers, students

Summer Enrichment Program
Buy Now

Two ships carrying Wagonwheel Elementary School fifth graders collide Thursday at the Campbell County Schools Aquatic Center in Gillette. Students Chad Johnson, from left, Stryder Pagel, Sophia Fricke and Maya Vasquez worked with other students in a summer enrichment program to build the pool worthy vessel with foam boards, spray foam and duct tape.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The last two weeks, anyone stopping in at schools around the district may have been confused about the students and teachers still inhabiting the classrooms.

Summer Enrichment Program
Buy Now

Astyn Bannister tests out the rain forest board game she made alongside other sixth graders in a summer enrichment program Thursday at Sunflower Elementary School in Gillette.
Summer Enrichment Program
Buy Now

Students in a summer enrichment program paddle a homemade boat Thursday at the Campbell County Schools Aquatic Center in Gillette. Students built the pool worthy vessel with foam boards, spray foam and duct tape.
Summer Enrichment Program
Buy Now

Paper ants scurry down a hallway Thursday decorated to look like a rain forest by sixth graders in a summer enrichment program at Sunflower Elementary School in Gillette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.