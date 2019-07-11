Local author Tom Butler will share stories and information from his book “Colorful Characters of Campbell County” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Kintz Room at the Rockpile Museum in Gillette.
During this installment of “Black & Yellow Theatre: Powder River Basin Voices from the Black Hills to Yellowstone,” Butler will tell stories of the interesting residents of Campbell County he encountered while doing his research. He will also tell stories about Woodbox Jim, Diamond “L” Slim, Bum a Nickel, The Gum Lady and others.
