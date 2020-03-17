Campbell County Health is working together to not only prevent a local outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but also to prepare to be able to handle things should there be a surge in confirmed cases in Gillette.
CCH Chief Operating Officer Colleen Heeter said CCH staff will be screened twice a day for respiratory symptoms, and some of the EMS staff who work 24-hour shifts will be screened four times a day.
And the visiting restrictions, which have gotten stricter over the last few days, will only get tighter, Heeter said at a special CCH board meeting Tuesday night.
“We are going to be very strict in our visiting,” she said. “If you do not need to be in the hospital we are going to ask you to leave.”
Misty Robertson, chief nursing officer, said the nursing department has been working to make sure it has extra capacity if there is a surge of critically ill patients. She’s also talking with specialty areas such as dialysis and oncology to make sure they’re taking extra precautions for patients who “might be extra vulnerable.”
Dr. Attila Barabas, chief medical officer of CCH, said he’s been telling doctors to look at their patient load and see which of their patients can be seen at a later date or seen via telemedicine.
“The idea is to try to keep healthy patients away from the hospital,” he said.
CCH is working to increase its telemedicine capabilities in the next few weeks, he added.
If people think they might have symptoms of COVID-19, they should call their doctor or CCH’s call center, which can be reached at 688-1000.
CCH has set up a drive-thru screening facility at 901 W. Second Street, but it would like to remind people that there is a limited number of tests, and it would like to use them on patients who need them most.
As of Tuesday evening, CCH shut down a couple of its services.
Medical Records is closed to the public. People can call 688-1300 or email medrecords@cchwyo.org, and they will then be emailed a record release form. They can also visit cchwyo.org/As_Our_Patient/Medical_Records/Forms.aspx and download the Release of Information form.
Patient Financial Services also is closed to the public. People are advised to call 688-2690 for their billing needs. They also can pay their bills online at cchwyo.org/billpay.
The Powder River Orthopedics & Spine clinic and radiology departments are currently open and seeing patients. To schedule an appointment, call 686-1413.
