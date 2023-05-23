Project Intersect performance to include artwork, dance and music Friday

When a person tries to describe the word art, interpretations could vary from the visual to performing and written.
The versions could range from a mental picture of the “Mona Lisa” to a memory of watching “The Nutcracker” as a ballet production at Christmas or even a scintillating poem, chock-full of feeling. No matter which way, art means something different to everyone, which makes it as beautiful as it is complicated.
This weekend, a joint operation will offer a way for the varying artistic lovers to experience the art world in a new way. The night includes dance, music and art pieces — something for everyone, no matter how “art” is perceived.
The idea for “Project Intersect” began at the Dance Arts Gillette studio before branching out to include nine local and regional artists. In the studio’s end of year performance Friday evening, the audience will find intersecting avenues of art.
In each dance piece, the dance, choreography, costumes and music were tailored to the artwork, or vice versa. Anyone who goes will not only experience the dance with music, but also a version of the artwork, which will act as each piece’s backdrop on stage.
Putting it together
Kara Felmlee, dance studio owner and instructor, said that each year, the studio puts on an end of year performance that alternates between an abstract ballet or storyline ballet. The abstract ballets are run without a storyline but do include a theme.
“I’m always looking for ways to be involved with the art community in Gillette,” Felmlee said. “I spoke with AVA and Wyoming Art and Frame wondering if we could partner with local artists.”
Nine artists answered the call and their pieces influenced the choreography and costumes guests will see leaping across the stage. In some cases, that role was flipped, like when Felmlee sent artist Alexandra Hansen the music and costumes she’d chosen for her dance piece.
Hansen used those as inspiration for her visual artwork.
“With an abstract and high energy song, I associate that with sharp edges and movements,” Hansen said. “Soothing songs I’d represent with circles or curves, things that are soft.”
She described the song assigned to her piece as “chaotic energy” that she tried to mirror with her art, making sure the visual representation carried the same weight as the song.
Some of the dancers said the artistic representation of the music also has helped them interpret what it is their dance instructors are asking of them.
“It’s cool because you can see what you’re supposed to be almost feeling,” Laini Wilkerson said.
“Sometimes I feel like Kara has ideas and I can’t really picture them but when she shows us the art, then you can picture it better,” Lauren Lynde added. “How hard the different textures of your movements are supposed to be.”
Lynde and Wilkerson, seniors featured Friday, are in the advanced class at the studio, along with Meg Hladky, Avery McGrath and Hannah Bryan.
As the five practiced to the music Tuesday in the studio, the focus revolved around counts and details. The group is polished from years of practicing and preparing for final performances, unlike the younger ones next door who are preparing for the stage that still brings nerves and questions.
Performance ready
In the 7-12 age group, Felmlee was fielding questions left and right.
“What are we going to wear next week?” A.J. Fischbach asked.
“Is it makeup rehearsal and dress, or just dress?” Elizabeth Posten piped in.
“What’s makeup rehearsal?” Eli Brunner inquired.
After Felmlee assured the group that their parents had the details and itinerary, the students set in position for their “Mountain Sunrise” piece they’ll execute as a ballet performance. The members flitted about the room, leaping and turning with smiles from ear to ear.
But ballet isn’t the only dance form on Friday’s docket. Students will also show off their efforts in contemporary, modern and jazz styles of dance.
To fit within the rectangular stage, Felmlee said that some of the art has been manipulated slightly to support different dances. For instance, the art piece for the 5- and 6-year-old dancers was “kind of animated” to bridge the interpretation between the visual and performing art.
And the children Tuesday were thrilled to represent both styles of art at one time.
“I just think they’re so beautiful and pretty,” said Grace Morris, 10, of the artwork.
She added that her favorite part about performance week is seeing all of the more experienced dancers perform their piece in dance rehearsal where she can see the level she can one day reach.
The combination of levels at the event will give the audience a way to see the visual artwork as interpreted by the instructors and individually by dancers, represented in different ways based on experience. Everything is linked from the facial expressions to the pointed toes.
Emmalie Garcia, in the 7-12 group, said the movements guests get to see are the reason she dances.
“My favorite thing about dance is the movement and the art when we perform,” she said. “Because some of the movements are really expressive.”
The lineup is primed for audience members to see everything from classical ballet to western and Hawaiian themes.
Overall, the production is what Hansen called a dance between all. A dance between the artist and instructor who married ideas together before passing them on to the dancers entrusted with spreading that vision to the audience.
“It makes me feel like we’re dancing together,” Hansen said of the project. “It’s a little give and take, back and forth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.